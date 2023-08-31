Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia: Where the storm made biggest impact

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

TYBEE ISLAND — Georgia’s most popular beach is rarely deserted this time of year, even as August temperatures turn the sands hot as embers and the typically refreshing waters into jellyfish-infested soup.

Hurricane Idalia cleared the shore Wednesday as it charged across the southern half of the state. The storm entered Georgia in the late morning hours at Category 3 strength and steadily weakened without ocean water to feed it energy.

Read the full AJC story by Adam Van Brimmer and Chelsea Prince, with reporting by David Aaro, Mandi Albright, Greg Bluestein, Charles Minshew and Alexis Stevens