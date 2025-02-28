Georgia News
Georgia News

Atlanta seeks $4 million to support local unauthorized migrants

Federal grant would allow metro Atlanta migrants in deportation proceedings to receive some social services
People line up outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Atlanta field office on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

People line up outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Atlanta field office on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta city government has applied for a $4 million federal grant to provide case management and other social services to migrants living in the region without legal status.

The funds are being offered through a U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that aims to give migrants access to mental health services, cultural and legal orientation programs, and screenings to determine if they are victims of human trafficking. Also included are “departure planning and reintegration services” for migrants returning to their home countries.

The intended beneficiaries of the program are people currently in deportation proceedings, but who are seeking asylum or other protections to stay in the U.S. They are known to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but are not in detention.

Last week, Atlanta City Council members passed an ordinance that ratified a grant application submitted in January by the mayor’s office.

ExploreWhat do Trump’s new restrictions mean for immigrants in Georgia?

The DHS initiative, dubbed the Case Management Pilot Program, was panned by conservative critics when it was created under then-President Joe Biden. A 2024 report by the House Judiciary Committee said the program amounts to “personal concierges for thousands of illegal aliens — all on the taxpayers’ dime.”

In fiscal year 2021, Congress provided an initial $5 million to create the program, with an additional $15 million approved the following year. As part of the March 2024 bipartisan omnibus appropriations bill, lawmakers approved a second $15 million disbursement for the program through Sept. 30, 2025.

Given President Donald Trump’s early actions to boost deportations and shrink the federal government, the program likely faces an uncertain future. DHS did not respond to inquiries on the matter from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office also did not provide answers to questions from the AJC.

ExploreFor many immigrants arrested by ICE, the next stop is rural Georgia

A 2024 report from the American Immigration Lawyers Association says the program has, as of last summer, helped up to 3,000 migrants in New York City, Houston, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. In those communities, city agencies team up with local nonprofits to provide services.

Mental health care, legal orientation and applications for a tax-processing number (which allows foreign nationals to pay taxes even when they do not have a Social Security number), have been among the most common services dispensed so far. According to the association, clients have also been referred to “basic integration services” such as local food resources, language classes and housing assistance.

Once migrants enroll in the program they are no longer subject to electronic ICE monitoring, but must continue to attend periodic check-ins with immigration authorities at their nearest ICE field office.

ExploreGeorgia schools and colleges brace for immigration changes

“Given its unique posture, (the pilot program) is anticipated to promote several positive outcomes, including but not limited to people having a better understanding of the immigration process,” the lawyers association report says.

The report also notes that people enrolled in the program have complied with their immigration court proceedings at a higher rate than those enrolled in a preexisting ICE program for monitoring migrants who are not in detention.

About the Author

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Ron Gochez, a teacher volunteering with Union del Barrio, an organization advocating for immigrant rights, is reflected in a side mirror as he searches for ICE activity in a neighborhood in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Volunteers use bullhorns and sirens to warn immigrants when ICE is in their area

States threaten fines and jail time for local officials who resist Trump's immigration crackdown

The US lines up Latin American cooperation for migrant deportations

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Mother arraigned in killing, burying of 9-year-old son in backyard of Detroit home

1h ago

Florida's Alex Condon will wear a mouthpiece moving forward following dental work

2h ago

Appeals court throws out pending charges for men convicted of hiding Georgia teacher's death

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake