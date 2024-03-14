Athens officials decry gang violence after 3-year-old shot to death

Zarco was killed and his 9-year-old brother injured while they watched television in their Athens home on Friday. Gunfire came from outside the home and appeared to be gang-related, authorities said.

Police arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos of Lawrenceville on Friday, and arrested Athens resident Jayden Brown, 16, on Wednesday. Both are charged with felony murder, malice murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Police are still searching for Dakious Echols, 18, and Desmontrez Mathis, 22. Both are from Athens and face the same charges as Cubillos and Brown, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday, Cubillos “intentionally did provide transportation for individuals to intentionally shoot” at two people when Zarco was fatally shot. The warrant does not state if Zarco and his brother, or if anyone else inside the home, were the intended targets.

The warrant also states that Cubillos was “associated with a criminal street gang EBE” and committed aggravated assault by “shooting at opposing RTG gang members.”

Cedar Shoals High School in Athens bolstered its security earlier this week as authorities searched for suspects. Brown and Echols are former students.

“We as a community can’t allow this to continue,” Saulters said Wednesday. “We have to partner. We have to come together. We have to stop this senseless violence.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Athens police at 762-400-7060. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Brown and Echols.

