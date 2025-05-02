Explore Looking for Georgia birds in Cuba

Seeing pink lady’s slippers is always a thrill for wildflower lovers, so we, indeed, made our way to the wooded spot the ranger had pointed out. And what a sight — one of the largest patches of pink lady’s slippers most of us had ever seen. It seemed to stretch far into the woods and sparked much “oohing” and “aahing” as we snapped photos.

If the ranger had not informed us, we wouldn’t have seen the splendid sight.

The lady’s slippers turned out to be a highlight of the pilgrimage. To me, there’s no better celebration of Georgia’s superb spring beauty and diversity than the event. The three-day gathering of nature lovers takes place each spring in a different part of the state and offers several field trips to surrounding natural areas, many off the beaten path.

This year’s pilgrimage was based in East Ellijay in Gilmer County — a starting point for exploring a variety of mountain habitats. Twenty field trips fanned out into surrounding areas that included the Cohutta Mountains in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Fort Mountain and Amicalola Falls state parks and the Coosawattee and Cartecay rivers.

For more information, visit gabotsoc.org.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Telllus Science Museum astronomer: The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak in the southeast Monday night at about 60 meteors per hour — spring’s biggest meteor shower. Best viewing: 3 a.m. until dawn. The moon will be first quarter Sunday, and Mercury and Venus are low in the east before dawn. Mars (high) and Jupiter (low) are in the west after dark. Saturn rises in the east a few hours before sunrise.

