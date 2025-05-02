In my pickup truck last weekend, I was part of a small motorcade that parked alongside a main road in Fort Mountain State Park in Murray County to see some blooming native azaleas. Soon after, a park ranger drove up to see why we had stopped there.
We said we were members of the Georgia Botanical Society taking part in its annual Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage — and the outing to Fort Mountain was one of 20 field trips during the three-day event.
We expected the ranger to tell us to move on and that we were not allowed to park along the road. Instead, he told us that a large, eye-catching patch of pink lady’s slippers was in the woods near where we were parked and we definitely should go see them.
Seeing pink lady’s slippers is always a thrill for wildflower lovers, so we, indeed, made our way to the wooded spot the ranger had pointed out. And what a sight — one of the largest patches of pink lady’s slippers most of us had ever seen. It seemed to stretch far into the woods and sparked much “oohing” and “aahing” as we snapped photos.
If the ranger had not informed us, we wouldn’t have seen the splendid sight.
The lady’s slippers turned out to be a highlight of the pilgrimage. To me, there’s no better celebration of Georgia’s superb spring beauty and diversity than the event. The three-day gathering of nature lovers takes place each spring in a different part of the state and offers several field trips to surrounding natural areas, many off the beaten path.
This year’s pilgrimage was based in East Ellijay in Gilmer County — a starting point for exploring a variety of mountain habitats. Twenty field trips fanned out into surrounding areas that included the Cohutta Mountains in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Fort Mountain and Amicalola Falls state parks and the Coosawattee and Cartecay rivers.
For more information, visit gabotsoc.org.
IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Telllus Science Museum astronomer: The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak in the southeast Monday night at about 60 meteors per hour — spring’s biggest meteor shower. Best viewing: 3 a.m. until dawn. The moon will be first quarter Sunday, and Mercury and Venus are low in the east before dawn. Mars (high) and Jupiter (low) are in the west after dark. Saturn rises in the east a few hours before sunrise.
Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta airport on the front lines of wildlife trafficking crisis
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with Zoo Atlanta and Georgia Aquarium to rehome confiscated wildlife in Georgia.
More logging in Georgia’s national forests? It’s possible under a new directive
A new directive from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service leaders could open more federal forest lands in Georgia to logging.
How to watch: 10 million birds soar across Georgia nightly, but not for long
Birders, be ready. Your feathered friends are flying through Georgia by the millions this week.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images
AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.
Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated
A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.
Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements
Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.