DA overseeing Arbery shooting gets opposition this November

A timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery investigation

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels who allegedly joined their pursuit and recorded the cellphone video of the shooting, also was subsequently charged with murder. All three remain in jail, awaiting trial.

Gregory McMichael had been a longtime investigator for Johnson’s office. Johnson recused herself but handed the case off to a second district attorney.

One county commissioner in Glynn County has claimed that officers were hesitant to arrest the McMichaels after the DA’s office told them it wasn’t necessary, but Johnson’s office has called that a “vicious lie” and denied wrongdoing.

The spotlights have been on Glynn County ever since a video of Gregory and Travis McMichael leaked, showing them confronting Arbery in their neighborhood outside of Brunswick.

The second prosecutor, George Barnhill, decided no charges were necessary. Barnhill was eventually removed over his own conflict of interest — his son works for Johnson and had prosecuted an earlier case against Arbery. Barnhill and Johnson are now being investigated by federal authorities. Barnhill also denies wrongdoing.

After video of Arbery being shot emerged, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. They arrested both McMichaels on charges of aggravated assault and murder May 7, less than 48 hours later.

A 911 call has been released of Travis McMichael reporting a break-in in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick. On the call McMichael, who is a suspect in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be heard describing a black male entering a construction site in the neighborhood on from Feb. 11.

Higgins has refrained from directly criticizing Johnson’s handling of the Arbery case but admits many more people wanted to sign his qualifying petition after the McMichaels were arrested.