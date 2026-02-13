Business How a government shutdown could affect your air travel TSA is one key agency affected by this shutdown, with officers forced to work without pay. TSA officers wait to screen travelers on the new Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 millimeter-wave security system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, January 16, 2026 (Ben Hendren/AJC)

Funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to expire this weekend, setting up another partial federal government shutdown that could disrupt air travel for Americans. It will leave essential workers required to work without pay, including at the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection, as travelers across the country prepare for upcoming school winter break travel.

Congressional Democrats have refused to approve the budget without new restrictions on federal immigration operations, and negotiations failed to reach a deal this week, the AP reports. Here’s how it could affect travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and elsewhere: TSA and CBP are hit, not air traffic control Unlike last fall’s shutdown, this funding halt will only affect DHS agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, TSA and CBP. Air traffic controllers and Federal Aviation Administration employees are unaffected, because funding has been approved for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which includes the FAA.

About 95% of TSA employees are considered “essential” and must continue to work without pay during a shutdown, Ha Nguyen McNeill, acting TSA administrator, told a House committee this week.

About 93% of CBP employees, who manage customs and international border crossing and security, are also “essential” and must continue working, a DHS document outlined in September. A TSA officer is seen assisting a traveler at the Main Check Point at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with no wait time on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 amid an ice storm. According to TSA, passenger volume dropped 24% from the previous Saturday, marking the lowest level of the year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Passenger security wait impact Atlanta and other U.S. airports saw several security “hot spot” days with abnormally long waits last fall, especially as the shutdown dragged on and TSA officers started missing paychecks. “The mental and emotional toll that it takes on our workforce cannot be overstated,” McNeill testified. A second shutdown would be “unconscionable,” she said. Based on the federal payroll schedule, employees would be set to receive their first partial paycheck March 4. If the shutdown continues beyond that, essential employees would receive zero pay for hours worked.

During last fall’s 43-day shutdown, the agency heard reports of officers sleeping in their cars to save gas money, taking on high-interest credit card debt, drawing on retirement savings and selling blood or plasma, McNeill said. By the end of the shutdown TSA saw almost double its standard rate of unscheduled absences, she said, triple at some airports, forcing consolidation of screening lanes. Still, across the board the agency was largely able to maintain normal security wait times thanks to those that continued to work, she noted. Long term ramifications TSA has already seen a long lasting impact on recruiting and staffing levels after last fall’s shutdown, McNeill said. The agency saw a 25% higher attrition rate during the shutdown than the year prior, she said.