WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Last sunny day ahead of rain, colder temps

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The birds are making their presence known this warm Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

With temperatures already reaching the high 50s before daybreak, it’s only going to get warmer as the day goes on, topping out in the 70s, according to the forecast.

But as the sun stays out longer and temperatures go up, so does the pollen count.

“If you’re having a little congestion, a little bit of a sore, scratchy throat, could have to do with the pollen count,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Juniper, elm, alder, maple and pine pollens are wafting through the air bringing the count up into the high range at 185.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, though, because Thursday is going to kick off a series of fairly cloudy days.

“We’ll get a little reminder that it is still wintertime, it is still February as we head closer to the weekend,” Monahan said.

Rain is still in the forecast for Thursday along with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves in, but no severe weather is anticipated.

High temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the next two days before much colder weather comes in over the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

