WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Last sunny day ahead of rain, colder temps

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, though, because Thursday is going to kick off a series of fairly cloudy days.

“We’ll get a little reminder that it is still wintertime, it is still February as we head closer to the weekend,” Monahan said.

Rain is still in the forecast for Thursday along with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves in, but no severe weather is anticipated.

High temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the next two days before much colder weather comes in over the weekend.

