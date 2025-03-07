Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Connector southbound shut down in Midtown Atlanta
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes reopen on Downtown Connector southbound in Midtown

All southbound lanes were closed for over three hours due to a major crash
Updated 0 minutes ago

Two lanes of the Downtown Connector heading southbound in Midtown Atlanta have reopened after the interstate was shut down for over three hours as the morning commute began Friday.

A major crash happened on I-75/I-85 south just before the North Avenue exit around 3:25 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Channel 2 Action News reports that multiple cars may have been involved, and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Officials directed traffic off the interstate, according to the station.

Traffic is backed up on both I-75 and I-85 due to the crash and closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

“Avoid the Downtown Connector for now and use Northside Drive, Spring Street or Peachtree Street out of Midtown,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

