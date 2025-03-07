TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes reopen on Downtown Connector southbound in Midtown

Two lanes of the Downtown Connector heading southbound in Midtown Atlanta have reopened after the interstate was shut down for over three hours as the morning commute began Friday.

A major crash happened on I-75/I-85 south just before the North Avenue exit around 3:25 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Channel 2 Action News reports that multiple cars may have been involved, and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Officials directed traffic off the interstate, according to the station.