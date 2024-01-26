BreakingNews
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I love my country too much to support Donald Trump’
Crime & Public Safety

Teen in critical condition after early morning shooting in NW Atlanta

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene in Collier Heights where a 16-year-old was found with a critical gunshot wound.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene in Collier Heights where a 16-year-old was found with a critical gunshot wound.
By
31 minutes ago

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in northwest Atlanta’s Collier Heights neighborhood, police said.

Authorities responded to a home in the 2700 block of Oldknow Drive just after 2 a.m. in reference to a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the home, they found the 16-year-old unconscious with a serious gunshot wound.

Though the teen remains in the hospital, homicide investigators were called to the scene, police said.

No further information has been released, including the teen’s identity or if a suspect has been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top