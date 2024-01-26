Teen in critical condition after early morning shooting in NW Atlanta

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in northwest Atlanta’s Collier Heights neighborhood, police said.
Authorities responded to a home in the 2700 block of Oldknow Drive just after 2 a.m. in reference to a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the home, they found the 16-year-old unconscious with a serious gunshot wound.
Though the teen remains in the hospital, homicide investigators were called to the scene, police said.
No further information has been released, including the teen’s identity or if a suspect has been identified.
