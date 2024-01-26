Teen in critical condition after early morning shooting in NW Atlanta

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in northwest Atlanta’s Collier Heights neighborhood, police said.

Authorities responded to a home in the 2700 block of Oldknow Drive just after 2 a.m. in reference to a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the home, they found the 16-year-old unconscious with a serious gunshot wound.

Though the teen remains in the hospital, homicide investigators were called to the scene, police said.