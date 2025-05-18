Crime & Public Safety
Arrest made after fire set inside metro Atlanta Target store, deputies say

No injuries reported following incident at store on Loganville Highway near Bethlehem.
A man is accused of setting fire to a Target store in Barrow County on Sunday, deputies said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he intentionally set a fire inside a Target store in Barrow County.

The incident happened just before noon when someone at the Target called 911 about a man trying to start a fire in the back of the department store on Loganville Highway near Bethlehem, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Domonic Smith.

Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that employees were able to put out the fire, which damaged a few items of clothing. Deputies then arrived at the scene and “ensured the safety of all customers and staff,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and everyone was safely evacuated from the premises,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smith said the man accused of setting the fire was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office has not released his name because of the ongoing investigation. He is facing “a few charges,” Smith told the AJC, without elaborating.

In a statement, Sheriff Jud Smith expressed gratitude to both Target employees and responding deputies for their help during the incident.

“Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm,” Smith said.

It was the latest fire to be intentionally set inside a metro Atlanta store. In 2023, three blazes were purposely ignited at store locations in Buckhead and Brookhaven, authorities said.

Smith said an investigation into Sunday’s fire is ongoing.

