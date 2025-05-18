“Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and everyone was safely evacuated from the premises,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smith said the man accused of setting the fire was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office has not released his name because of the ongoing investigation. He is facing “a few charges,” Smith told the AJC, without elaborating.

In a statement, Sheriff Jud Smith expressed gratitude to both Target employees and responding deputies for their help during the incident.

“Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm,” Smith said.

It was the latest fire to be intentionally set inside a metro Atlanta store. In 2023, three blazes were purposely ignited at store locations in Buckhead and Brookhaven, authorities said.

Smith said an investigation into Sunday’s fire is ongoing.

