Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide

Credit: Family Photo

15 minutes ago
A man accused of murder in an August 2021 shooting in southeast Atlanta was transferred from a South Georgia prison back to Fulton County this week after he was re-indicted on multiple charges.

Fredrick Mitchell, 30, was transferred from state prison Monday and booked into the Fulton jail on six counts, including murder, aggravated assault and a variety of gun charges, according to court records. Mitchell is accused of killing Jaquan Montgomery on Aug. 4, 2021, at the Forest Cove apartments on Thomasville Road.

According to Mitchell’s arrest warrants, he is accused of chasing Montgomery while shooting at him, fatally wounding the 21-year-old. Montgomery was still alive when officers responded to the call, but he later died at the hospital.

Mitchell has an extensive criminal history and was booked into the Fulton jail 10 times between 2010-2020, online records show. His past charges include battery, obstruction, trafficking in cocaine and disorderly conduct. He remained free for the entirety of 2021, the year Montgomery’s homicide took place.

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Mitchell was last arrested in January 2022, when he was charged with violating his probation. It’s not clear what led to that original arrest, and Atlanta police are working to gather details of that incident at the request of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mitchell had been in the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo since late July serving a five-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree burglary, jail records show.

Forest Cove, where Montgomery was fatally shot, was among the worst of the persistently dangerous complexes included in the AJC’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation published last year. The city of Atlanta directed more than $9 million in federal funds to relocate every family in the development and announced that the last residents had moved out in October 2022.

However, some former Forest Cove residents told Atlanta city council members that they moved from one bad situation to another, the AJC reported earlier this year. Some complained that their rent was not being paid on time by the city, or that their new apartments had not been inspected and lacked some utilities or essential appliances. Others said their belongings had been lost when their former homes were cleared out without their knowledge.

