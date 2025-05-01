Spalding deputy arrested after reporting to work under the influence, sheriff says

A Spalding County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence after he showed up for work Wednesday evening, officials said.

Deputy Andrew Degler, who had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 12 years, reported for duty at 7 p.m. and “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” a press release stated. A preliminary breath test came back positive, authorities said.

Degler was fired and arrested on a charge of DUI. Officials said he had blood drawn to test for alcohol content before being booked into the Spalding jail.