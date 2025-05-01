Spalding deputy arrested after reporting to work under the influence, sheriff says

A Spalding County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence after he showed up for work Wednesday evening, officials said.
Deputy Andrew Degler, who had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 12 years, reported for duty at 7 p.m. and “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” a press release stated. A preliminary breath test came back positive, authorities said.
Degler was fired and arrested on a charge of DUI. Officials said he had blood drawn to test for alcohol content before being booked into the Spalding jail.
In a press release, Sheriff Darrel Dix stated that when he hires a deputy, he makes it clear the badge won’t cover up poor decisions and warns them “not to do dumb stuff.”
In April 2022, the sheriff’s office announced on social media that Degler and four other deputies had been named “STAR Award” winners for the first quarter of the year. The recognition was given for going “above and beyond the normal call of duty,” with recognition coming from co-workers and supervisors, the post stated.
“If you, a family member, a friend, or co-worker is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please get help. If you wait, it will be too late. It will eventually cost you or someone else their job, their family, or a life. A drink or a drug is just not worth it,” officials said.
