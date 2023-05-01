Someone kept breaking into local hikers’ cars. He’s now headed to prison

In each case, Buchanan said the passenger door lock of the vehicle was forced open with a tool. Credit and debit cards were then stolen. The cards would be immediately used at local malls to purchase items, such as jewelry and Apple products, officials added.

Hikers returning to their vehicles would sometimes not instantly notice that they had been burglarized because they would walk toward the driver’s-side door.

By utilizing trail cameras and other investigative techniques, Buchanan said park rangers were able to identify two vehicles frequently present when the burglaries were reported.

Ilie, 24, was taken into custody Sept. 10 when he was caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, according to the release. He was using a 12-year-old girl as a lookout while he attempted to break into the vehicle, authorities said.

Officials searched Ilie’s car and found receipts for jewelry, Apple products and other out-of-state purchases, as well as burglary tools, Buchanan said.

“Law enforcement at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and around the metro Atlanta area work very hard to deter crime and, more importantly, educate the visitors,” Chief Ranger of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Jeston Fisher said. “Please help by remembering to leave your valuables at home or take them with you.”