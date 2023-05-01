X

Someone kept breaking into local hikers’ cars. He’s now headed to prison

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Multiple people hiking the Chattahoochee River trails in 2022 came back to find their vehicles burglarized.

The man responsible is now headed to prison.

Mihail Ilie of Lawrenceville pleaded guilty to possession of burglary tools and attempted car burglary and was sentenced last week to one year and a day behind bars, followed by a year of supervised released. He was also ordered to pay $802 in restitution.

“National parks and recreational areas serve as refuges for people to relax and enjoy the outdoors without fear of being targeted by criminals like Ilie,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Monday.

In August and September of last year, park rangers at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area began investigating a string of car burglaries that fit a specific pattern. The recreation areas span across Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Officials did not say where exactly the crimes were committed.

In each case, Buchanan said the passenger door lock of the vehicle was forced open with a tool. Credit and debit cards were then stolen. The cards would be immediately used at local malls to purchase items, such as jewelry and Apple products, officials added.

Hikers returning to their vehicles would sometimes not instantly notice that they had been burglarized because they would walk toward the driver’s-side door.

By utilizing trail cameras and other investigative techniques, Buchanan said park rangers were able to identify two vehicles frequently present when the burglaries were reported.

Ilie, 24, was taken into custody Sept. 10 when he was caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, according to the release. He was using a 12-year-old girl as a lookout while he attempted to break into the vehicle, authorities said.

Officials searched Ilie’s car and found receipts for jewelry, Apple products and other out-of-state purchases, as well as burglary tools, Buchanan said.

“Law enforcement at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and around the metro Atlanta area work very hard to deter crime and, more importantly, educate the visitors,” Chief Ranger of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Jeston Fisher said. “Please help by remembering to leave your valuables at home or take them with you.”

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it's not a building boom
