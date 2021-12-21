Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Shooting near Lidnbergh MARTA

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Three men can be seen in the upper left of the video frame who appear to be involved in a verbal argument prior to a shooting that injured one man, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top