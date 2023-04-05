X

Sheriff: Gwinnett deputy arrested on DUI charges while on duty

Credit: Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County deputy was arrested Wednesday while on duty and charged with driving under the influence, officials said.

Master Deputy Walter Arthur Pollock, who has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2019, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and is facing charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object. No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail and received a bond of $1,831, online records show.

According to officials, Pollock was served with an intent to terminate and placed on administrative leave as the GSP further investigates the incident.

“We want our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism,” the sheriff’s office said. “Pending the criminal investigation, our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full review as we are committed to ensuring that the outcome of the incident is in the public’s best interest.”

Pollock began his law enforcement career with the Gwinnett County Police Department in May 2003. He voluntarily resigned in 2019 and joined the sheriff’s office, according to his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) record.

