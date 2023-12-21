Shaq, Fulton DA bring smiles to South Fulton children with holiday toy giveaway

“She gave me a call and I’ll always show up for her,” O’Neal said. “I’m glad we can come out here and provide some relief for these children.”

Credit: Jenni Girtman

O’Neal made his typical grand entrance and arrived shortly after Willis had started speaking to reporters. In his own charismatic way, he quietly approached Willis from behind to surprise her. She wasn’t aware that her new teammate had arrived until she was told that the 7-footer was standing behind her.

“I’m never going to see eye-to-eye with Shaq,” Willis joked later.

The spirited visit was a slam dunk, with children and their families following the four-time NBA champion around relentlessly just to get a glimpse or briefly interact with him. O’Neal hoisted children easily and posed for photos with his signature smile as he moved around the park’s community center, giving away big hugs to many who approached.

And it wasn’t just the kids who looked up to him with glee in their eyes. Some of the adults were in awe too, snapping away to get a cherished picture with the big man.

For Willis, it was extra special because it was in her hometown.

“This is my city. I’m from the city of South Fulton,” Willis said. “It does break my heart that all of these children and families need things, but it makes me happy that we can give back.”

O’Neal, the Fulton County DA’s office, lawyers, law firms and other community members, including rapper 21Savage, donated hundreds of toys, W.A.V.E. CEO Jason Cade said. He said Willis and O’Neal showing up to support means the world to him.

“I do this because working in the communities of South Fulton and the City of Atlanta, there is a lot of underserved communities,” said Cade, who works in law enforcement. “We just want to take our platforms and our political leaders to actually give back and make sure everyone gets something this holiday season.”

Willis said her staff becomes competitive to see who can bring in the most toys. She said sometimes people don’t realize how big the need is and what some will do just to provide for their families.

“People will turn to a life of crime if they are unable to provide for their families and their children. We are just relieving a little bit of that stress,” she said.

It’s not the first time this year Shaq-A-Claus has made a stop in metro Atlanta. Last week, Wesley Lakes Elementary School was turned into a winter wonderland of gifts after O’Neal surprised students with toys, clothes, pizza and more.

While O’Neal’s appearance Thursday was brief, Willis stayed around and interacted with some of the kids. For her, seeing their smiles is the most rewarding part.

“This is my Christmas. Seeing this today is all the Christmas I ever need,” Willis said.