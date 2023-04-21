Security guard among 3 shot outside Edgewood Avenue bar, police say

Three people, including a security guard, were injured Friday morning when gunfire erupted outside an Edgewood Avenue bar, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. as a large crowd gathered on the sidewalk in front of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Atlanta police told Channel 2 two men and a woman were injured.
Two of the victims drove themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the news station. An update on their conditions was not provided.
Police believe there were two possible shooters, Channel 2 reported. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no information on suspects was provided.
