Security guard among 3 shot outside Edgewood Avenue bar, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Three people, including a security guard, were injured Friday morning when gunfire erupted outside an Edgewood Avenue bar, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. as a large crowd gathered on the sidewalk in front of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Atlanta police told Channel 2 two men and a woman were injured.

Two of the victims drove themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the news station. An update on their conditions was not provided.

Explore13 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months

Police believe there were two possible shooters, Channel 2 reported. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no information on suspects was provided.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

