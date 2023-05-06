X

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: After cool week, warming trend starts this weekend

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The sun might not make much of an appearance over metro Atlanta this weekend, but Saturday will usher in a warming trend that should take temperatures into the 80s next week.

Following a relatively cool week, Saturday’s high temperature is expected to top out around 78 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz. Some spotty rain showers are expected overnight, but there is little chance of rain during the day Saturday.

“At about 4 p.m., there are more clouds than sun, but little rain,” Nitz said. “I’m putting our rain chances at about 20% through Saturday afternoon and evening.”

Sunday will see a higher chance of rain, Nitz said, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

The high Sunday will creep into the 80s, and each day next week will see successively warmer temperatures. The warmer weather is also expected to bring more rain to North Georgia on Monday and Tuesday.

The mild conditions will be a welcome sight for Atlanta Braves fans after cold, dreary weather marred last weekend’s road series against the New York Mets. The Braves welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for a three-game series ending Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

