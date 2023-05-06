SATURDAY’S WEATHER: After cool week, warming trend starts this weekend

Following a relatively cool week, Saturday’s high temperature is expected to top out around 78 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz. Some spotty rain showers are expected overnight, but there is little chance of rain during the day Saturday.

“At about 4 p.m., there are more clouds than sun, but little rain,” Nitz said. “I’m putting our rain chances at about 20% through Saturday afternoon and evening.”