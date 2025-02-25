Alleged shooter arrested after 2 injured at Main Event in Cobb, police say

A man accused of shooting two people inside a Cobb County entertainment center was arrested Tuesday, according to police.
Trevon Clarence Thomas, 19, was arrested at police headquarters. Investigators believe he opened fire inside the Main Event at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The business, which is located at 3101 Cobb Parkway and includes a restaurant, bowling and other games, was filled with patrons, including children and young adults, when shots were fired, according to witnesses.
Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Eric Smith with Cobb police said. Both were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not released.
The shooter left before officers arrived, according to Cobb police.
Breyana Janae, who lives nearby, said she was there with her two children, ages 8 and 12. When shots rang out, Janae ran to find her kids in a game room and had to walk past a man who had been shot.
“We were all running,” she said. “They were telling him not to move and there was blood everywhere.”
Janae said she believes it started as a fight between the alleged shooter and others. She heard the sound of someone getting slapped and then watched as a man who had been hit walked toward the door, she said.
But then he turned around and pulled out a gun from under his shirt, she said.
“He started waving it around and started shooting,” she said.
According to Cobb court records, it isn’t the first time Thomas has been in trouble. Earlier this month, a bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court for a previous case, court records show.
In April 2024, a grand jury indicted Thomas on two charges, including carrying a weapon within certain school areas and criminal trespassing. Thomas allegedly had a pocketknife while at Pebblebrook High School on May 16, 2023, his indictment states. He’s accused of going to the school to fight another student, though he didn’t have a lawful reason to be there, according to investigators.
Following his arrest in that case, Thomas was released from jail after posting $2,000 bond, records show. Among the conditions was that he not possess any firearms.
