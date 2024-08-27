Breaking: Overturned truck blocks I-285 East ramp to I-75 North
50 minutes ago

An overturned truck is blocking all lanes on the I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Some traffic was initially getting by, but all lanes have shut down. It is not clear when lanes could reopen.

Police have not released information about the situation.

Commuters should take Cobb Parkway to Windy Hill Road to get around the blockage and re-enter I-75, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.

