ajc logo
X

Moreland Ave Hit-and-Run

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

caption arrowCaption
The gray sedan fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near the intersection of Moreland and Sanders avenues, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top