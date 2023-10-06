BreakingNews
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of Brookhaven woman

Man gets 20 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend in DeKalb after breakup

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
58 minutes ago
X

In 2021, a Florida man who had broken up with his girlfriend earlier that day showed up uninvited at her Brookhaven apartment. He demanded to be let in, then ultimately shot her through the door.

Last week, a DeKalb County jury found 36-year-old Mustafic Mahadi guilty of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Mahadi and the woman broke off their relationship on Feb. 19, 2021, prosecutors said at trial. Upon hearing the news, the woman’s best friend went to spend the night with her.

As the women got ready for bed, Mahadi started banging on the victim’s door. When she refused to let him in, he “told her to open the door before he kicked it in,” which he had done before.

Mahadi then started trying to kick in the door, and the victim yelled at him to stop, according to testimony. That’s when he fired three shots through the door, striking the woman twice in the abdomen and grazing her side with the third bullet. When the gunfire stopped, he ran away.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, according to the prosecution. She had to have emergency surgery but survived to tell hospital staff about Mahadi’s history of domestic violence.

Mahadi evaded police for three months but was arrested in New York on May 3 of that year.

After serving his 20-year prison sentence, Mahadi will have to serve an additional 10 years on probation. During that time, he is prohibited from contacting the victim or her family, DeKalb County District Attorney spokesperson Claire Chaffins said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
6h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police
11m ago
BREAKING
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of Brookhaven woman
45m ago
Police agencies team up to keep Braves games safe, even for Phillies fans
59m ago
Featured

‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
5h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top