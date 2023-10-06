Man gets 20 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend in DeKalb after breakup

In 2021, a Florida man who had broken up with his girlfriend earlier that day showed up uninvited at her Brookhaven apartment. He demanded to be let in, then ultimately shot her through the door.

Last week, a DeKalb County jury found 36-year-old Mustafic Mahadi guilty of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Mahadi and the woman broke off their relationship on Feb. 19, 2021, prosecutors said at trial. Upon hearing the news, the woman’s best friend went to spend the night with her.

As the women got ready for bed, Mahadi started banging on the victim’s door. When she refused to let him in, he “told her to open the door before he kicked it in,” which he had done before.

Mahadi then started trying to kick in the door, and the victim yelled at him to stop, according to testimony. That’s when he fired three shots through the door, striking the woman twice in the abdomen and grazing her side with the third bullet. When the gunfire stopped, he ran away.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, according to the prosecution. She had to have emergency surgery but survived to tell hospital staff about Mahadi’s history of domestic violence.

Mahadi evaded police for three months but was arrested in New York on May 3 of that year.

After serving his 20-year prison sentence, Mahadi will have to serve an additional 10 years on probation. During that time, he is prohibited from contacting the victim or her family, DeKalb County District Attorney spokesperson Claire Chaffins said.