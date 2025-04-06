Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett sports bar; 1 in custody

A man was killed early Sunday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar in Gwinnett County, authorities said.
Police said the shooting happened at Dillons Sports Bar in the 800 block of Dogwood Road.
Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the restaurant, where they found shell casings within two areas on the property, located in the Five Oaks Village at Brookwood Shopping Center.
“One location is in the parking lot in front of the bar, and the other location is near a nail salon,” police said.
After the shooting, the caller told police they were driving the victim to the hospital, who had at least one gunshot wound, authorities said.
“The victim died as a result of his injuries (at the hospital),” police spokesperson Michele Pihera said in a statement. “It’s being investigated as a homicide.”
The man’s name was not released, but he is in his early 20s, police said.
On Sunday morning, police said a person was taken into custody at the shopping center, where caution tape surrounded a section of the parking lot.
That person is “in the process of being interviewed by detectives,” Pihera said. She added that the vehicle that took the victim to the hospital is being impounded.
The center is home to a farmer’s market and several shops and stores. It is also located a short distance from Five Forks Trickum Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
