Man injured during shootout with deputies outside CVS in Forsyth, GBI says

“Barnes fired at deputies,” the GBI said in a statement. “Deputies returned fire and hit Barnes.”

After the shooting, Barnes, of Ellenwood, was taken to a Macon hospital with “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges are pending against Barnes, according to the state agency. No deputies were injured.

The GBI will conduct an investigation into the gunfire. Afterward, the case file will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

The incident marked the 17th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2025, which was on par with the number of such shootings the state agency looked into by the same point last year.

