Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

A person is dead and another at large after a shooting near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning.

The call to police came from a MARTA officer at the Garnett Station, which is located behind the bus station, Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit, confirmed to the news station. The area is on Forsyth Street, just south of Trinity Avenue.

The MARTA officer told police that a person was standing over the victim’s body before fleeing the area, Channel 2 reported.