Man arrested in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, officials said.
Anthony Hightower, 47, was taken into custody by Atlanta police with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department. He is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police announced.
On Dec. 28, officers were called to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road about a person shot around 5 p.m. Atlanta police said they found 53-year-old James Leslie dead at the scene.
Officials have not said what led to the shooting or if Hightower knew the victim prior to the incident. The apartment complex is off Moreland Avenue and in the Leila Valley neighborhood.
Hightower will be extradited to the Fulton County Jail.
