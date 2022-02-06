Life-size doll found when ‘body’ reported on hiking trail in Jones County

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a trail in the Hitchiti National Forest after a hiker reported finding what they believed was a woman’s body on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators arrived and determined the body was actually a life-sized doll, “complete with accessories,” Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece wrote on the department’s Facebook page.
“Deputy Dennis located the model number (which was very concerning for me),” Reece continued. “The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery.”
Reece said he was thankful that the finding turned out to be a case of littering and not something more nefarious in the county just northeast of Macon.
“If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe,” he wrote. “But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way. Have a great weekend.”
