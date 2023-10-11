House catches on fire, spreads to 2 others in NW Atlanta

Crews with Atlanta fire responded around 6:20 a.m. to a structure fire in the 600 block of Tazor Street, according to Battalion Chief Derek Hullender. At the scene, one house was completed destroyed and the fire had already spread to two neighboring homes.

“The initial fire building was completely gone,” Hullender told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If anyone had been (inside), it was not survivable.”

Firefighters quickly took an offensive approach in battling the fires at the other residences, Hullender said, and no victims were found inside during a search.

Marcellus Renwrick, a self-described squatter, was sitting in his living room on Tazor Street that morning when he noticed flames coming from the home that was eventually destroyed.

“So I’m looking at the fire and it’s now starting to get hot,” he told the AJC. “You know, the fire’s coming next door and (the) back curtain is starting to burn.”

As the flames got closer to his home, Renwrick said he was unable to open a door that had a combination lock. In a panic, he grabbed his phone, wallet and jumped out of the window. Officials said it was important he did so.

Hullender said the fire tore through that attic, which sustained most of the damage. Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

