Homicide suspect shot by police during chase in Savannah

According to the state agency, Griffin drove away from the officers and led them on a brief pursuit. He drove in the wrong lane on East Victory Drive, the GBI said, before he hit another car, then abandoned his car and ran away.

When the pursuing officers began chasing Griffin on foot, he pulled out a gun and shot at them, the GBI said. Three officers returned fire and hit Griffin near the entrance of The Home Depot at 1907 East Victory Drive, per the state agency. The officers provided first aid until Griffin could be taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center.

The GBI did not share the extent of Griffin’s injuries or any updates on his medical condition, but he was not killed in the initial shooting.

The GBI did not provide any details about the homicide case in which Griffin a suspect.

The GBI said its investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is the 40th shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.