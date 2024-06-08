Hapeville officer arrested after ‘repeatedly’ using Taser on arrestee, GBI says

A Hapeville police officer was arrested Friday after a use-of-force investigation that began earlier this week, the GBI said.

Officer Shevoy Brown, 29, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of battery and violation of oath of office. The investigation into Brown began June 4, when the Hapeville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a use-of-force incident.

According to the state agency, Brown responded to a 911 call June 3 and arrested a man, whom he then took to the police department for processing. Brown is accused of “repeatedly” using a Taser on the man in a “manner that was not consistent with the training and policy of the police department,” the GBI stated.