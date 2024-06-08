Breaking: Mayor wants to delay Five Points construction amid MARTA audit
Crime & Public Safety

Hapeville officer arrested after ‘repeatedly’ using Taser on arrestee, GBI says

Hapeville police officer Shevoy Brown was arrested Friday following an investigation done by the GBI.

Hapeville police officer Shevoy Brown was arrested Friday following an investigation done by the GBI.
By
1 hour ago

A Hapeville police officer was arrested Friday after a use-of-force investigation that began earlier this week, the GBI said.

Officer Shevoy Brown, 29, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of battery and violation of oath of office. The investigation into Brown began June 4, when the Hapeville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a use-of-force incident.

According to the state agency, Brown responded to a 911 call June 3 and arrested a man, whom he then took to the police department for processing. Brown is accused of “repeatedly” using a Taser on the man in a “manner that was not consistent with the training and policy of the police department,” the GBI stated.

The man was medically evaluated and booked into the Fulton jail on misdemeanor charges. Officials did not provide the extent of his injuries.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to Hapeville police for more information on Brown.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

BREAKING
Mayor wants to delay Five Points construction amid MARTA audit1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
2 men dead after alleged murder-suicide in DeKalb, police say
29m ago
Woman arrested, accused of ‘intentionally’ setting Gwinnett homes on fire
1h ago
Young Thug trial: State witness held in contempt, taken into custody
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station