Hall County deputies looking for machete-wielding suspect in armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night allegedly involving a suspect wielding a machete.
Deputies responded to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway around 6 p.m. after an armed robbery was reported. According to the sheriff’s office, a man entered the store armed with a machete and demanded money from the clerk.
The clerk was not injured.
The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said. A K-9 unit searched the area but did not find him. He was wearing dark-colored clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, pants, ski mask and sunglasses, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-718-5159.
