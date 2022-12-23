ajc logo
X

Hall County deputies looking for machete-wielding suspect in armed robbery

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night allegedly involving a suspect wielding a machete.

Deputies responded to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway around 6 p.m. after an armed robbery was reported. According to the sheriff’s office, a man entered the store armed with a machete and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said. A K-9 unit searched the area but did not find him. He was wearing dark-colored clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, pants, ski mask and sunglasses, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-718-5159.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit2h ago

Credit: TNS

Final Jan. 6 report details Trump’s ‘reckless’ attempt to overturn Georgia vote
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
11h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Storm-driven flight cancellations disrupt travelers, package deliveries
7h ago
The Latest

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
8m ago
Human remains found in Canton ID’d; police investigating ties to other case
56m ago
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
9h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top