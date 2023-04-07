Gwinnett man accused of impersonating officer during home invasions denied bond

Christopher Michael, 34, will remain in jail after he was arrested early last month in connection with a long list of charges related to two home armed robberies, according to online court records. At least one other man was arrested on charges related to the same incidents, and multiple other suspects in the case have not been publicly identified.

At Friday’s bond hearing, investigators testified that Michael posted photos on social media of himself wearing a unique chain stolen from a victim in one of the September incidents, Channel 2 Action News reported. Detectives also said they tracked Michael’s phone location and were able to place it at both homes when the incidents happened, the news station reported.