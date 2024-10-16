Good Samaritans, first responders rescue man after car plunges into Coweta lake

In a dramatic rescue in Coweta County, several good Samaritans and first responders pulled a man from his submerged vehicle after it veered off the road and plunged into a lake Wednesday afternoon.
The red 2017 Honda CR-V was completely underwater by the time Senoia police officers made it to Marimac Lakes near the Senoia Branch Library around 12:30 p.m. Some of those who stumbled upon the incident were already in the water, swimming to the driver to try to extricate him, officials said.
Coweta firefighters and Senoia officers also went into the lake and used rescue equipment to pull the vehicle closer to shore. Authorities said the 34-year-old Senoia man, who was not publicly identified, was pulled from the SUV and taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
A witness had been following behind the driver for several miles and told police that everything appeared normal. That was until the driver turned onto Pylant Street and the car suddenly accelerated, went over a curb, crossed a drainage ditch, climbed an embankment and plummeted into the lake, the witness recounted to officers.
Chief Jason Edens said in a statement that he commends “the heroic actions of all the good Samaritans that stopped to render aid” and the first responders.
Investigators are exploring the possibility of a vehicle malfunction or that the driver experienced a medical emergency.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Cpt. Jason Ercole at 770-599-3256, ext. 107, or jercole@senoia.com.
