Good Samaritans, first responders rescue man after car plunges into Coweta lake

In a dramatic rescue in Coweta County, several good Samaritans and first responders pulled a man from his submerged vehicle after it veered off the road and plunged into a lake Wednesday afternoon.

The red 2017 Honda CR-V was completely underwater by the time Senoia police officers made it to Marimac Lakes near the Senoia Branch Library around 12:30 p.m. Some of those who stumbled upon the incident were already in the water, swimming to the driver to try to extricate him, officials said.

Coweta firefighters and Senoia officers also went into the lake and used rescue equipment to pull the vehicle closer to shore. Authorities said the 34-year-old Senoia man, who was not publicly identified, was pulled from the SUV and taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital.