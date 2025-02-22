Georgia researchers to study long-term health impacts of recent BioLab explosion

Researchers are launching a three-year study into the long-term health impacts on residents affected by the latest BioLab explosion.
The Post-Fire Public Health Recovery Project is a collaborative effort with researchers from the Morehouse School of Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Georgia, nonprofit Community Action NOW (CAN) announced Saturday.
“This is a critical moment for our community,” said Executive Director of CAN, Iffat Walker. “The Post-Fire Public Health Recovery Project is our moment to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected.”
The Sept. 29 BioLab explosion sent a massive chemical plume that lingered in the sky for several days. It triggered the evacuation of 17,000 people, nightly shelter-in-place orders and at least two weeks of school closures across Rockdale County.
Officials with CAN said that although respiratory issues, skin irritations, eye problems and displacement were apparent in the days after the explosion, long-term health implications “remain largely unknown due to a lack of prior long-term research following previous fires at this BioLab location.”
The incident was BioLab’s fourth in 20 years.
In September, the explosion resulted from a volatile reaction between water and a chemical known as trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA), which created the color-changing cloud of smoke. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency also detected bromine, chlorine, chloramine and other chlorine compounds released from the fire at the facility, which produces chemicals for spa and pool treatments.
During the first year of the three-year project, researchers will focus on data collection and analysis through surveys and assessments, providing aid to impacted residents, and connecting residents to each other and listening to their experiences.
More details on the project will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday at the “Shut Down BioLab” community forum at The Movement Church at 2431 Iris Drive in Conyers.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.