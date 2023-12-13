Fundraiser planned for Gwinnett officer injured by allegedly impaired driver

Gwinnett police officer Daniel Ortega has been unable to return to the line of duty more than four months after his patrol car was allegedly struck head-on by an impaired driver.
But on Saturday, his fellow officers and community will be close by.
The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to support Ortega who suffered injuries to his leg and foot that required extensive surgery, police wrote in a news release. Ortega will be in attendance at the event which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe on Braselton Highway in Dacula, police spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle confirmed.
“All donations received will be dedicated to helping the Ortega family during this time of healing,” police said.
The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to support a Gwinnett County Police Officer who was struck...Posted by Gwinnett County Police on Monday, December 11, 2023
Ortega was patrolling Breckinridge Boulevard near Breckinridge Parkway in unincorporated Duluth on Aug. 9, when the driver of a silver sedan allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and struck his patrol car, authorities said. The driver, who was not publicly identified, is accused of being impaired.
“The damage to the patrol car was so extensive that Ofc. Ortega had to be cut out of the vehicle by first responders,” police said.
After the crash, Ortega, a husband and father, underwent several months of physical therapy but remains unable to work. His injuries have placed emotional and physical stress on his family, police said, and donations from the fundraiser will go toward supporting them financially.
Online donations can also be made at GwinnettPoliceFoundation.org.
