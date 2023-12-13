Fundraiser planned for Gwinnett officer injured by allegedly impaired driver

Gwinnett police officer Daniel Ortega has been unable to return to the line of duty more than four months after his patrol car was allegedly struck head-on by an impaired driver.

But on Saturday, his fellow officers and community will be close by.

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to support Ortega who suffered injuries to his leg and foot that required extensive surgery, police wrote in a news release. Ortega will be in attendance at the event which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe on Braselton Highway in Dacula, police spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle confirmed.