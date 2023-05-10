Former Austell police sergeant pleads guilty to child molestation

Matthew Darren Atkins, 58, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady announced Wednesday. Atkins was taken into police custody following his plea and was booked into the Cobb jail Monday, online records show.

Atkins, who had been in law enforcement for 30 years, was first arrested on March 10, 2021, after the 7-year-old victim told her grandmother he had molested her, Broady said. The grandmother immediately reported the case, and Cobb police conducted a forensic interview with the girl. Atkins was arrested later that day.