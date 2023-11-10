FBI: $10K reward for man linked to armored truck robberies in Gwinnett, DeKalb

FBI Atlanta said DeMarco Johnson, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for robbing a truck in Snellville on March 20 and another one in Tucker on Feb. 6. The federal agency and Loomis Armored U.S. are now offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that Johnson and another man attacked a driver at a Wells Fargo on Centerville Highway as the employee was trying to fill an ATM with cash. No information was provided on the robbery in DeKalb County.

Arrest warrants were issued in late August for charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act was enacted in 1946 and ”prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson, 21, is believed to be in the metro area and at some point lived in Stone Mountain, FBI Atlanta confirmed. He is described as 6 feet and about 200 pounds.

Similar cases have occurred throughout the metro area in recent years.

In May, three men were arrested after they robbed an armored car at gunpoint outside a store in Griffin, police said. Inside the vehicle, investigators found more than $350,000 in cash, firearms and a 4-year-old.

In August 2021, a security guard was robbed at gunpoint after stepping out of an armored truck on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.