Family files lawsuit in 2022 fatal police shooting inside Buckhead restaurant

The lawsuit says Cullins, who had previously worked at the restaurant, was eating and drinking at the bar, a holstered handgun on his belt. A month prior to the shooting, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, referred to by backers as “constitutional carry, which allows Georgians to carry concealed handguns without first getting a license from the state

“We don’t know who shot first. We don’t if they saw him with a gun and start shooting him, I don’t know. We don’t know what went wrong,” Cullins’ father, Quinten Cullins, he said in an interview the day after the shooting. “I just know my son is not here.”

Neither the restaurant nor police department commented on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Cullins sat on the floor and raised his hands “to show that he was compliant and that he did not present any threat” after officers encountered him at the bar. One of them used a Taser on Cullins, which police said at the time “had a negative effect on the subject.”

The lawsuit says Cullins suffered such pain from the Taser that he tried to leave and was tackled by a security guard. The suit says that the security guard grabbed the gun caused the gun to discharge, striking the guard and drawing fire from the police officers.

Quinten Cullins said his son had been diagnosed with mental health issues and bipolar schizophrenia and that family had sought help for him hours prior to the shooting.

“We called 911 for them to bring someone out,” Cullins said at the time. “His mom got on the phone and made clear we were dealing with our son. We just needed someone to come and help us to get him to the hospital.”

Cullins’ mother, Mya Speller Cullins, works with mental health patients and knew what to do after she arrived at her son’s apartment in downtown Atlanta and noticed he was delusional, wasn’t on the right frame of mind and had a raspy voice.

She reached out to a mental health institution, found a bed for her son, then called 911 to get him to the facility.

“I did what I knew I was supposed to do for the best interest of my own son,” she said the day after the shooting. “I waited. An hour passed, an hour and 15 minutes passed, an hour and 20 minutes passed. By that time he was getting antsy and he left. Almost two hours later, the paramedics pulled up and the police pulled up.”

A lawyer representing the family said that the full body camera footage has not been released but the family was able to view some portions of the footage.

“We expect to get answers and justice through this legal process,” the lawyer said in an email.