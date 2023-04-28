‘Count your blessings’: Ex-husband of accused Clayton killer recounts shooting

Twenty years ago, Charlie Newhart looked down the barrel of a gun held by his wife and thought he was going to die. She shot him in the arm, then pulled the trigger a second time, he said, but the gun didn’t fire.
Last week, that same woman was arrested again, this time for allegedly killing her boyfriend in Clayton County.
Newoker Hurt, 45, was recently taken into custody in Atlanta, nearly four years after her boyfriend was found in a shallow grave in Alabama, dead from a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Hurt is charged with killing Shawn Jackson after she discovered he had cheated and the two got into an hours-long fight, Clayton sheriff Levon Allen said.
The incident bears a striking similarity to the ordeal Newhart experienced in 2003 in Inkster, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Hurt was arrested after shooting Newhart and later convicted of aggravated assault. She spent 2½ years in a Michigan state prison, according to online court records.
Newhart, who is an actor and comedian, has shared his account of the shooting on social media. He also posted a video of Hurt and their kids on Christmas morning with the caption, “I GOT SHOT 5 months after this video back in 2003. Count your blessings.”
“She pointed the gun at me and shot me in the forearm and the bullet went through my arm and it grazed my son’s forehead,” Newhart said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News. “I look at her and she’s got the gun pointed at my face and I was like, ‘Oh God, I’m getting ready to leave.’ She squeezed the trigger, and nothing came out of the gun.”
Newhart told Channel 2 that investigators with the Clayton sheriff’s office reached out to him in 2019 when Jackson’s body was discovered.
Authorities have not said what caused the investigation to last nearly four years before charges were brought against Hurt, but she has now been booked into the Clayton jail and remains there without bond. She will next appear in court May 10 for a preliminary hearing.
