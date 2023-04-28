‘Count your blessings’: Ex-husband of accused Clayton killer recounts shooting

Newhart, who is an actor and comedian, has shared his account of the shooting on social media. He also posted a video of Hurt and their kids on Christmas morning with the caption, “I GOT SHOT 5 months after this video back in 2003. Count your blessings.”

“She pointed the gun at me and shot me in the forearm and the bullet went through my arm and it grazed my son’s forehead,” Newhart said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News. “I look at her and she’s got the gun pointed at my face and I was like, ‘Oh God, I’m getting ready to leave.’ She squeezed the trigger, and nothing came out of the gun.”

Newhart told Channel 2 that investigators with the Clayton sheriff’s office reached out to him in 2019 when Jackson’s body was discovered.

Authorities have not said what caused the investigation to last nearly four years before charges were brought against Hurt, but she has now been booked into the Clayton jail and remains there without bond. She will next appear in court May 10 for a preliminary hearing.