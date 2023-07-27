Cops: Motorcyclist topped 100 mph before Duluth crash that killed pedestrian

Duluth police confirmed that a motorcyclist was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph before hitting and killing a pedestrian earlier this month on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Taylor Kratzer, 34, is still hospitalized but will face multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, in the July 13 crash that killed Thomas Eurell, police said Thursday.

Eurell, 42, was walking along the busy Gwinnett County artery that evening just as Kratzer headed north on his 2020 Kawasaki ZX636. According to witness statements and footage from the city’s network of cameras, police said Kratzer was speeding and changing lanes erratically.

When he got to the intersection with Rogers Bridge Road, a 2015 Ford Explorer pulled out in front of the motorcycle to turn left. Kratzer tried to avoid a collision but quickly lost control of the bike and was flung off, police said at the time.

The motorcycle then hit Eurell, killing him, on the east side of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Police said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Kratzer, of Suwanee, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition was not provided Thursday, but when he is released he will be booked into the Gwinnett jail. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, he will face charges of reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and a tag display violation.