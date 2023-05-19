Convenience store clerk in SE Atlanta saved by bulletproof glass

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta, only to run away when his round was stopped by bulletproof glass.
The suspect entered the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta police said. The man pulled a gun on the store clerk in an attempted robbery, according to police, and ultimately fired one shot at the employee.
The round was stopped by the bulletproof glass installed over the checkout counter, police said. The man ran from the store after the shot.
Officials did not share further information about the incident, including how long the attempted robbery lasted or if the suspect and victim exchanged words.
Police released photos from the incident taken by the store’s security cameras and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
