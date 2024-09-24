Cobb man killed woman, hid bloody evidence in trash, police say

“After shooting Namarri Shackleford, said accused used linens and cleaning products to remove blood from the crime scene,” the arrest warrant states. “Said accused bagged the linens in garbage bags; said accused transported some of the bags to a dumpster in the apartment complex and placed some of them in a vehicle.”

The relationship between Wells and Shackleford was not released, but the warrant classified the case as domestic violence.

The shooting also took place in front of children, according to police.

In June 2023, Wells pleaded guilty to terroristic threats after waiving a pistol at a man and threatening to kill him, a prior arrest warrant states. Cobb court records show he was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

As a result, he was not legally allowed to have a gun, his warrant states.

In November 2017, Wells pleaded guilty in a separate case to one charge of carrying a weapon on school grounds, court records show. He was sentenced to two years on probation as a first-time offender.

Wells was arrested early Monday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday.