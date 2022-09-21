Clayton County police seek suspect seen driving away from motel shooting

After a man was shot at a Clayton County motel overnight, police on Wednesday said they were searching for a suspect who was spotted driving away from the scene.
The shooting took place at a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway north of Jonesboro, Clayton police confirmed. At the motel, responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but police did not share further information about his condition.
The suspected shooter was seen leaving the motel in a silver Honda Accord with no license plate, police said. The location is just off Tara Boulevard, a little more than a mile south of I-75. Officials did not provide a description of the suspect and said no arrests have been made.
No further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.
