X
BREAKING: White powder found at IRS office in Chamblee harmless, officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Hazardous materials specialists from DeKalb County Fire Rescue investigated a suspicious package Monday afternoon at an office for the Internal Revenue Service in Chamblee, officials said.

The package, which contained a white powdery substance, was determined to be harmless, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Investigators tested the substance and found that it was sodium carbonate, also known as soda ash.

The package containing the powder was found in the mailroom of the IRS office on Buford Highway and immediately reported to emergency services, Daniels said. When firefighters arrived, the building had already been evacuated and the mailroom had been isolated by shutting doors and turning off the HVAC system.

Hazmat specialists entered the building and tested the substance, then declared the scene clear, Daniels said. Soda ash is chemically similar to baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate.

No injuries were reported.

Daniels did not share further information about the package, and it is not clear if a criminal investigation has been opened. A Chamblee police spokeswoman said the department was gathering information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

