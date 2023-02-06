BREAKING: White powder found at IRS office in Chamblee harmless, officials say

The package, which contained a white powdery substance, was determined to be harmless, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Investigators tested the substance and found that it was sodium carbonate, also known as soda ash.

The package containing the powder was found in the mailroom of the IRS office on Buford Highway and immediately reported to emergency services, Daniels said. When firefighters arrived, the building had already been evacuated and the mailroom had been isolated by shutting doors and turning off the HVAC system.