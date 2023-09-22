BreakingNews
Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

BREAKING | Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer. One person is injured, according to police.

The investigation is underway in the 1400 block of Chase Lane in the Norcross area. At least one officer is involved, and one suspect is wounded but expected to survive, according to a spokesperson.

No further details were immediately available.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

