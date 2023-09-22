BREAKING | Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer. One person is injured, according to police.

The investigation is underway in the 1400 block of Chase Lane in the Norcross area. At least one officer is involved, and one suspect is wounded but expected to survive, according to a spokesperson.

GCPD is on scene at 1400 Chase Lane investigating an officer involved shooting. One suspect appears to have been transported with a non life threatening injury. The PIO is enroute to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/X9Vjo8L0Jj — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 22, 2023

No further details were immediately available.

