UPDATE | Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Clayton police, cops say

A man suspected of a sexual assault was shot and killed by police in Clayton County on Thursday afternoon after he opened fire on them, officials said.
It happened around noon near a Valero gas station at the intersection of Riverdale and Crystal Lake roads, just south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The alleged assault happened overnight, officials told the news station. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
No officers were injured.
Authorities told Channel 2 they were investigating the assault when the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire.
Police have not released any additional details.
