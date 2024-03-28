BreakingNews
UPDATE | Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Clayton police, cops say
A man suspected of a sexual assault was shot and killed by police in Clayton County on Thursday afternoon after he opened fire on them, officials said.

It happened around noon near a Valero gas station at the intersection of Riverdale and Crystal Lake roads, just south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The alleged assault happened overnight, officials told the news station. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

Authorities told Channel 2 they were investigating the assault when the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire.

Police have not released any additional details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

