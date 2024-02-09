BREAKING | 3 Brookhaven homes engulfed in massive fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish flames as three houses burn in a Brookhaven subdivision early Friday morning.
Details are limited, but DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that a fire broke out in a home at The Arbors at Lenox Park neighborhood and quickly spread to two others.
Large flames were still billowing from at least one of the homes at 4:30 a.m.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.
