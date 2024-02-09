Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | 3 Brookhaven homes engulfed in massive fire

Fire crews work to put out flames as three houses burn in Brookhaven early Friday.

Firefighters are working to extinguish flames as three houses burn in a Brookhaven subdivision early Friday morning.

Details are limited, but DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that a fire broke out in a home at The Arbors at Lenox Park neighborhood and quickly spread to two others.

Large flames were still billowing from at least one of the homes at 4:30 a.m.

A firefighter douses flames with water in Brookhaven early Friday.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

