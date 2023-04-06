BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park
Credit: admin

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
One person was killed in a shooting at Shady Valley Park in Buckhead on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Officers were called to the park in the Pine Hills neighborhood in response to a person shot, an Atlanta police spokesman said. The shooting victim was later pronounced dead, but few other details have been released.

Shady Valley Park is located just north of the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road. Police did not say if either the suspect or victim had been identified, and no other information about the incident has been shared.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

