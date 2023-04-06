BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park

One person was killed in a shooting at Shady Valley Park in Buckhead on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
Officers were called to the park in the Pine Hills neighborhood in response to a person shot, an Atlanta police spokesman said. The shooting victim was later pronounced dead, but few other details have been released.
Shady Valley Park is located just north of the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road. Police did not say if either the suspect or victim had been identified, and no other information about the incident has been shared.
