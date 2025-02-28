Man’s body found floating in Lake Lanier, officials say

Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in Lake Lanier on Thursday night, officials said.
The body was found in the water near the Six Mile Creek Park boat ramp in Forsyth County, where there was a heavy presence of law enforcement and fire crews, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Foul play is not suspected,” spokesperson Stacie Miller confirmed.
The body was recovered but officials have yet to identify him, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon.
McKinnon added that the “circumstances are under investigation.”
We are working to learn more.
