Armed suspect at large after shooting at police in NE Georgia

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The short Diagonal Street is located in a residential area near the center of Toccoa, though the area is still heavily wooded. The town has a population of less than 10,000 and is known as the location of the first training base for paratroopers in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division; The rural base featured heavily in the book “Band of Brothers” and the HBO miniseries of the same name.

Toccoa police took out arrest warrants charging Winkfield with two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, GBI said. Authorities are still working to find him.

The GBI did not say why police initially pulled over Winkfield.

A manhunt for Winkfield is ongoing, the GBI said, and law enforcement officers are asking for help from the public as they search for him.

Anyone with information about this incident or Winkfield’s location should call the Toccoa police tipline at 706-282-3236. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

This is the 41st shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has investigated so far this year, and the second announced today. The GBI was also asked to investigate a shooting in Savannah, where police exchanged gunfire with a homicide suspect as they pursued him. The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital, but the GBI has not provided an update on his condition.